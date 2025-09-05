Haryana CM Saini Champions Swift Grievance Redressal in Gurugram

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of promptly resolving citizens' grievances while ensuring alignment with public sentiment. Speaking at the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Gurugram, he reiterated that the government's primary focus is Antyodaya upliftment, aiming for grassroots improvements with effective complaint resolution.

The meeting, attended by key political figures including Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, witnessed the discussion of 18 public complaints. Saini managed to resolve 14 of these on the spot, instructing officials to carry over four unresolved cases to the next gathering. A notable issue resolved was the 16-year-old complaint from Devat Colony resident Pramod Kumar regarding an illegal encroachment that restricted road access.

The Chief Minister also addressed the Surya Vihar Resident Welfare Association's concerns about outdated, hazardous electricity infrastructure, directing relevant authorities to rectify the situation. Additionally, urgent action was ordered to clear obstructions on a blocked road crucial for residents of Sector-85 Oris Society, following complaints about safety risks aggravated by its closure.