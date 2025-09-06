Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Approves Key Resolutions for Enhanced Operations

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, along with its affiliated bodies, has adopted several significant resolutions aimed at improving operations and collaborations. Spokesperson Vishwa Bhushan Mishra announced the decisions during a meeting held by the Trust and executive committees.

Under the new service rules approved by the board, priests will see enhanced salaries and working conditions for the first time. The government's approval is pending, but if sanctioned, participating priests across India will benefit from improved benefits and contractual terms.

The board approved the Tirtha Jal Yojana in collaboration with the Rameshwaram temple. Formal relations have also been established with temples like Shri Kashi Vishalakshi Mata's Shakti Peeth, marking a step forward in connecting the network of Sanatan Dharma temples.

Additionally, the board reviewed the salary and allowances for the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham staff, and a decision was reached to renew the visitor pass system with stricter verification to prevent its misuse by outsiders. The Special Area Development Council has been designated to serve in an advisory capacity for these initiatives, pending government approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)