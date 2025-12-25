Thailand and Cambodia's Tense Talks: A Border Peace Effort

Military officials from Thailand and Cambodia commenced discussions on Wednesday to renew a ceasefire, following 16 days of intense border conflicts that have resulted in at least 86 fatalities. The talks, marking the first significant dialogue since fighting reignited, aim to stabilize the contentious border area.

The discussions were prompted by a special ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur, with the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting is seen as a crucial move towards a long-term agreement and involved Thai and Cambodian generals meeting at a border checkpoint. This three-day session aims to facilitate a higher-level meeting later in the month.

Despite recent assurances, fighting continues, with accusations of aggression from both sides. Reports indicate significant civilian casualties and displacement, while political pressure mounts for a lasting ceasefire and adherence to de-escalation measures as outlined in previous peace accords.

