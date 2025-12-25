Left Menu

Thailand and Cambodia's Tense Talks: A Border Peace Effort

Thailand and Cambodia have initiated talks to resume a ceasefire after 16 days of border clashes, resulting in numerous casualties and displacement. These discussions follow prior unsuccessful mediation efforts by ASEAN, Malaysia, China, and the U.S., amid continued military engagements and civilian impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Military officials from Thailand and Cambodia commenced discussions on Wednesday to renew a ceasefire, following 16 days of intense border conflicts that have resulted in at least 86 fatalities. The talks, marking the first significant dialogue since fighting reignited, aim to stabilize the contentious border area.

The discussions were prompted by a special ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur, with the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting is seen as a crucial move towards a long-term agreement and involved Thai and Cambodian generals meeting at a border checkpoint. This three-day session aims to facilitate a higher-level meeting later in the month.

Despite recent assurances, fighting continues, with accusations of aggression from both sides. Reports indicate significant civilian casualties and displacement, while political pressure mounts for a lasting ceasefire and adherence to de-escalation measures as outlined in previous peace accords.

(With inputs from agencies.)

