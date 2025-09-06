Left Menu

Daring Heist: Gold and Jewels Stolen Amidst Ritual Near Red Fort

A dramatic theft unfolded near the Red Fort when gold and jewels were stolen during a religious ritual. With suspects identified from CCTV, police are hot on the trail while also arresting a habitual thief linked to a separate gold biscuit heist in the Delhi Metro.

A dramatic theft unfolded near the Red Fort, with gold weighing approximately 760 grams and jewels, including a small jhari studded with diamonds and emeralds, stolen during a religious ritual, according to police statements on Saturday. Sudhir Jain, a businessman, had brought the Kalash for daily worship, but last Tuesday, it mysteriously vanished during the program.

Theft suspect activities have been pinpointed in CCTV footage, police reveal. With the suspect identified, authorities express optimism about an imminent arrest. Additionally, Delhi Police have arrested a habitual thief linked to the theft of gold biscuits worth lakhs from a metro passenger.

The main accused, 29-year-old Sonu Chand, was apprehended with Rs 3 lakh, believed to be proceeds from the theft, exposing a larger network connected to the gold trade. This arrest followed a gold theft report registered on July 11 by Amit Santra at PS Raja Garden Metro, where gold biscuits weighing 141.670gm were stolen during a Metro ride. Sonu Chand confessed during interrogation, revealing he had sold the gold biscuit and hidden the proceeds at his residence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

