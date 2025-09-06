Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

The 'Safalta Carnival' exhibition, held at Zabarwan Park in Srinagar, spotlighted local entrepreneurship, offering a marketing platform with the collaboration of the Jammu and Kashmir SCs, STs, and BCs Development Corporation and the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation.

The event brought together local entrepreneurs, showcasing authentic Kashmiri products like pashmina shawls and organic goods, and highlighted the importance of providing exposure to budding artisans and business owners.

Participants, including Mir Umar and Afshah Jan, praised the initiative, noting its role in bridging the gap for showcasing talents and promoting indigenous products. Visitors commended the exhibition for supporting artisans and preserving Kashmir's traditional crafts.

(With inputs from agencies.)