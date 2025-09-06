Left Menu

Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

The 'Safalta Carnival' in Srinagar showcased local entrepreneurship by offering a marketing platform supported by the J-K Development Corporation and the NMDFC. This exhibition highlighted Kashmiri crafts and organic products, receiving wide appreciation for promoting local artisans and providing exposure to budding entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:45 IST
Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage
Visuals from Safalta Carnival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Safalta Carnival' exhibition, held at Zabarwan Park in Srinagar, spotlighted local entrepreneurship, offering a marketing platform with the collaboration of the Jammu and Kashmir SCs, STs, and BCs Development Corporation and the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation.

The event brought together local entrepreneurs, showcasing authentic Kashmiri products like pashmina shawls and organic goods, and highlighted the importance of providing exposure to budding artisans and business owners.

Participants, including Mir Umar and Afshah Jan, praised the initiative, noting its role in bridging the gap for showcasing talents and promoting indigenous products. Visitors commended the exhibition for supporting artisans and preserving Kashmir's traditional crafts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Naveen Kumar's Heroics Propel Haryana Steelers to a Thrilling PKL Victory

Naveen Kumar's Heroics Propel Haryana Steelers to a Thrilling PKL Victory

 India
2
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman writes to states expressing gratitude for GST overhaul.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman writes to states expressing gratitude fo...

 Global
3
IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Precision

IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Pr...

 India
4
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025