Maharashtra Bids Farewell to Ganesh: A Day of Devotion and Unity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence, marking the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife conducted the Anant Chaturthi pooja at Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple.

Pawar noted the rapid passage of the festival days, highlighting the public's deep devotion. He expressed prayers for peace and happiness, urging citizens to adhere to police guidance during the Ganesh Visarjan procession, ensuring a smooth event.

In a statement to reporters, Pawar emphasized the importance of discipline during visarjan. With the commencement of Lalbaugcha Raja's idol immersion in Mumbai, a massive congregation of devotees has gathered. The procession, marked by dhol and nagada beats, epitomizes the festival's vibrant spirit.

