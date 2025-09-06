Maharashtra Bids Farewell to Ganesh: A Day of Devotion and Unity
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar performed rituals to mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi. Pawar emphasized the importance of cooperation during the visarjan procession. The festival concludes today, with the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols across the state, amid fervent celebrations.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence, marking the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife conducted the Anant Chaturthi pooja at Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple.
Pawar noted the rapid passage of the festival days, highlighting the public's deep devotion. He expressed prayers for peace and happiness, urging citizens to adhere to police guidance during the Ganesh Visarjan procession, ensuring a smooth event.
In a statement to reporters, Pawar emphasized the importance of discipline during visarjan. With the commencement of Lalbaugcha Raja's idol immersion in Mumbai, a massive congregation of devotees has gathered. The procession, marked by dhol and nagada beats, epitomizes the festival's vibrant spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vibrant Farewell: Ganpati Visarjan Concludes in Maharashtra
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Gender Equality and Authority in Maharashtra
Heavy rains damage crops on 14.44 lakh hectares in 29 Maharashtra districts: Minister Bharane
OBC Protest Ends as Maharashtra Government Commits to Reservation Protection
Fadnavis Praises Modi's GST Vision: A Boost for Maharashtra