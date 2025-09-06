Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns, Keeps Focus on Flood Relief Efforts
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been hospitalized in Mohali due to an electrolyte imbalance. While his condition is improving, he remains under medical supervision. Despite his hospitalization, Mann is keen on addressing the ongoing flood situation in the state by holding meetings with officials to expedite relief efforts.
The Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, was hospitalized in Mohali due to health complications stemming from an electrolyte imbalance, confirmed officials on Saturday. Mann's health condition had been deteriorating over the past few days before he was admitted to the hospital, where he is currently under observation.
Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia both visited the Chief Minister, affirming that although his condition has stabilized, Mann will continue to receive medical care for at least two to three more days. "Despite his hospitalization, the CM remains focused on addressing the flood crisis affecting Punjab," Cheema said to ANI.
Manish Sisodia stressed Mann's dedication to governance even while in recovery, noting the Chief Minister's plans to conduct meetings with officials from his hospital bed to streamline flood relief measures. The situation initially escalated due to a significant drop in Mann's pulse, leading to his hospitalization, the AAP disclosed.
