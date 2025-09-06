Left Menu

Drones Combat Fungal Outbreak in Tripura's Rubber Plantations

For the first time in Tripura, drones have been employed to spray fungicides on rubber trees to tackle a fungal outbreak. The operation, addressing an urgent phytophthora infection, was spearheaded by the Rubber Board and aided by local growers, reflecting a commitment to modernize plant protection methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:11 IST
Drones Combat Fungal Outbreak in Tripura's Rubber Plantations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move in Tripura, drones have been deployed to spray pesticides on rubber trees, aiming to counteract a widespread fungal infection. This innovative approach was initiated at the Taranagar farm of the Rubber Board, following phytophthora outbreaks in three key rubber-growing districts.

The operation underscores the challenges of accessing cutting-edge technology, as drones had to be transported over 2,400 kilometers from Coimbatore to Agartala. This reflects the urgency and dedication to curbing the detrimental effects of the fungal infection, which includes premature leaf fall and halted latex production.

According to officials, around 2,000 hectares of rubber plantations in Gomati, Sepahijala, and West Tripura were impacted. Despite climate challenges this year, including persistent rains and humidity, the Rubber Board remains committed to deploying drones free of charge to manage the infection effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Precision

IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Pr...

 India
2
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
3
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
4
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025