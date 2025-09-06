Drones Combat Fungal Outbreak in Tripura's Rubber Plantations

In a pioneering move in Tripura, drones have been deployed to spray pesticides on rubber trees, aiming to counteract a widespread fungal infection. This innovative approach was initiated at the Taranagar farm of the Rubber Board, following phytophthora outbreaks in three key rubber-growing districts.

The operation underscores the challenges of accessing cutting-edge technology, as drones had to be transported over 2,400 kilometers from Coimbatore to Agartala. This reflects the urgency and dedication to curbing the detrimental effects of the fungal infection, which includes premature leaf fall and halted latex production.

According to officials, around 2,000 hectares of rubber plantations in Gomati, Sepahijala, and West Tripura were impacted. Despite climate challenges this year, including persistent rains and humidity, the Rubber Board remains committed to deploying drones free of charge to manage the infection effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)