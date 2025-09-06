Rajasthan's Clean Energy Revolution: A Solar Surge in the Desert

The Government of Rajasthan, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has taken a significant step towards promoting clean energy by approving land allocations for large-scale renewable energy parks.

The Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) will spearhead this project, establishing solar parks with a combined capacity of 31,600 megawatts across Jaisalmer and Bikaner districts. With 26,400 MW in Jaisalmer and 5,200 MW in Bikaner, the initiative underscores the state's commitment to sustainable development.

Chief Minister Sharma highlighted the project's potential to boost regional employment and strengthen India's renewable energy targets, marking Rajasthan's emergence as a leader in clean energy production and supporting economic growth through infrastructure and green industry investments.