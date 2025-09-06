Left Menu

Rajasthan's Clean Energy Revolution: A Solar Surge in the Desert

The Government of Rajasthan, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has approved land allocation for large-scale renewable energy parks in Jaisalmer and Bikaner. This initiative aims to position Rajasthan as a leader in clean energy, create jobs, and contribute to India's green energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:22 IST
Rajasthan's Clean Energy Revolution: A Solar Surge in the Desert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Rajasthan, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has taken a significant step towards promoting clean energy by approving land allocations for large-scale renewable energy parks.

The Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) will spearhead this project, establishing solar parks with a combined capacity of 31,600 megawatts across Jaisalmer and Bikaner districts. With 26,400 MW in Jaisalmer and 5,200 MW in Bikaner, the initiative underscores the state's commitment to sustainable development.

Chief Minister Sharma highlighted the project's potential to boost regional employment and strengthen India's renewable energy targets, marking Rajasthan's emergence as a leader in clean energy production and supporting economic growth through infrastructure and green industry investments.

TRENDING

1
Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

 India
2
Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

 Global
3
NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Political Front

NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Poli...

 India
4
Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025