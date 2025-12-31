Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Spiritual Sojourn at Srinathji Temple

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the Srinathji temple in Deeg, offering prayers for the state's well-being. He completed the 21-km Saptakoshi Parikrama and participated in traditional rituals. His visit gathered numerous devotees, showcasing spiritual solidarity and local support along his religious journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:12 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a spiritual pilgrimage on Wednesday by visiting the sacred Srinathji temple in Deeg, where he offered prayers aimed at securing peace and prosperity for the people of the state, officials reported.

After his temple visit, Sharma took part in the traditional 21-km 'Saptakoshi Parikrama' of the Govardhan hill, a revered religious journey, local reports confirmed. As part of his pilgrimage, he engaged in several rituals like the 'panch dandvati pranam' and visited notable religious sites along the path, including Mukharavind and Danghati temple.

A significant gathering of devotees lined the parikrama route, chanting praises of Giriraj Maharaj and warmly welcoming Sharma. Earlier, he was received at the helipad at Poonchri Ka Lotha by Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham and other public figures, highlighting the significance of his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

