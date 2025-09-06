Left Menu

Rajasthan to Energize Agriculture: Daytime Electricity for Farmers by 2027

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced plans for daytime electricity supply for farmers by 2027. He also highlighted efforts to make the state self-reliant in energy and tackle paper leaks affecting youths. Promising government jobs, Sharma aligns with PM Modi's developmental vision for Rajasthan.

Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:18 IST
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a sweeping initiative on Saturday to supply daytime electricity to the state's farmers by 2027. The promise came during the inauguration of the Shri Parashuram Gyanpeeth, a testament to the state's commitment to innovation in the energy sector.

Sharma emphasized Rajasthan's strides toward becoming self-reliant in energy, positioning farmers as 'annadata' (food providers) and 'urjadata' (energy providers). This vision aligns with rendering the state not only agriculturally abundant but also robust in energy production.

The Chief Minister also addressed youth employment, boasting a target of creating four lakh government jobs in five years. Tackling past issues, he assured action against paper leak cases under previous regimes. This pledge is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principle of inclusive development, aiming to transform Rajasthan into a leading state.

