Dollar Strengthens Amid Slower U.S. Jobs Growth and Global Economic Shifts

The U.S. dollar strengthened following data showing slower than expected jobs growth, implying the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates unchanged. Meanwhile, global markets saw fluctuations with changes in the Japanese yen, euro, and other currencies. Economic indicators and political developments influenced these market shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid slower U.S. jobs growth, the dollar gained strength on Friday, suggesting that the Federal Reserve might maintain current interest rates. The labor market added 50,000 jobs in December, below economist projections of 60,000, influencing currency trends.

Global economic dynamics saw the Japanese yen weaken due to potential political changes, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi contemplating a February election. Despite an unexpected rise in household spending in Japan, the yen hit a low against the dollar.

Europe experienced a decline in German exports, affecting the euro, while China's inflation rates climbed, impacting the dollar-yuan exchange. Other currency movements included fluctuations in the pound sterling and Canadian dollar, with Bitcoin experiencing minor gains.

