The leopard sighting scare at Jawaharlal Nehru University has been dismissed after forest department officials, through a thorough investigation, confirmed that no big cat was present. The incident unfolded when a student reported seeing a leopard near Aravalli Guest House, triggering a swift response from the university and forest officials.

As precautions were swiftly put in place, including an advisory urging students to stay indoors, the forest department's arrival was met with serious suspicion of a potential threat due to visible footprints. However, an exhaustive check culminated in forest officials ruling out the presence of any leopard.

Amid these developments, a broader context of India's leopard population came to light. According to a government report, the country's leopard population stands stable at approximately 13,874. Madhya Pradesh remains a key region, housing the largest number of leopards, indicative of effective conservation efforts despite regional variations in growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)