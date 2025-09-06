Left Menu

Leopard Sighting Panic in JNU Quelled: Forest Officials Confirm False Alarm

A leopard sighting panic at Jawaharlal Nehru University was dispelled after forest officials found no evidence of the animal's presence. Despite initial warnings, students were reassured following thorough checks. India's stable leopard population was also highlighted, with Madhya Pradesh leading in numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:30 IST
Leopard Sighting Panic in JNU Quelled: Forest Officials Confirm False Alarm
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The leopard sighting scare at Jawaharlal Nehru University has been dismissed after forest department officials, through a thorough investigation, confirmed that no big cat was present. The incident unfolded when a student reported seeing a leopard near Aravalli Guest House, triggering a swift response from the university and forest officials.

As precautions were swiftly put in place, including an advisory urging students to stay indoors, the forest department's arrival was met with serious suspicion of a potential threat due to visible footprints. However, an exhaustive check culminated in forest officials ruling out the presence of any leopard.

Amid these developments, a broader context of India's leopard population came to light. According to a government report, the country's leopard population stands stable at approximately 13,874. Madhya Pradesh remains a key region, housing the largest number of leopards, indicative of effective conservation efforts despite regional variations in growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

 India
2
Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

 India
3
Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

 India
4
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025