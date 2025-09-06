Left Menu

Greece's Bold Tax Overhaul: Aiming to Rejuvenate Household Incomes

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announces a 1.6 billion euro tax reform to support families, responding to a cost-of-living crisis and declining popularity. The reform provides tax breaks for households, especially those with children, and includes pension increases and real estate tax removal in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster household incomes, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a sweeping tax reform valued at 1.6 billion euros. This initiative, primarily targeting families with children, serves as a response to both economic challenges and dwindling public support.

The tax reform, set to be implemented in 2026, includes deductions for all brackets, zero tax rates for specific low-income families, and increased pensions. These measures are viewed as essential for countering Greece's cost-of-living crisis, rising housing costs, and low birth rates.

The Mitsotakis administration aims to leverage strong economic growth and a substantial budget surplus to finance these changes. Despite the economy's revival post-2009-2018 debt crisis, Greece's heavy debt and lagging disposable incomes necessitate robust policy adjustments to balance growth benefits more effectively.

