Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

In a recent development, Ukrainian drones targeted the roof of the training center at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to the Russian-installed administration. The incident caused no major damage or radiation increase.

The strike landed approximately 300 meters from a reactor unit, raising concerns given the plant's critical role. The station, the largest in Europe with six reactors, is non-operational but requires power to keep its nuclear fuel cool.

Despite the proximity of the attack, operational safety limits were not breached, and radiation levels remain normal. Both sides regularly accuse each other of actions that could lead to a nuclear incident since Russian forces seized the plant early in the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

