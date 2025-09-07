Left Menu

OPEC+ Members to Boost Oil Output Amid Optimistic Economic Outlook

Eight OPEC+ members have agreed to increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in October, citing a stable global economic outlook and healthy market fundamentals. The group, which is closely monitoring market conditions, plans to convene on October 5 to further assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:36 IST
OPEC+ Members to Boost Oil Output Amid Optimistic Economic Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eight OPEC+ members have announced plans to raise oil production by 137,000 barrels per day starting in October. The decision was made in response to a steady global economic outlook and robust market fundamentals, according to a statement released by the group on Sunday.

The announcement reflects the group's confidence in the current health of the global economy and the oil market's stability.

OPEC+ members are set to reconvene on October 5 to discuss future strategies and market assessments, ensuring that their production decisions align with the evolving economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

 Global
2
VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

 India
3
Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

 Global
4
Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025