OPEC+ Members to Boost Oil Output Amid Optimistic Economic Outlook
Eight OPEC+ members have agreed to increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in October, citing a stable global economic outlook and healthy market fundamentals. The group, which is closely monitoring market conditions, plans to convene on October 5 to further assess the situation.
