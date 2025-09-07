OPEC+ Members to Boost Oil Output Amid Optimistic Economic Outlook

Eight OPEC+ members have announced plans to raise oil production by 137,000 barrels per day starting in October. The decision was made in response to a steady global economic outlook and robust market fundamentals, according to a statement released by the group on Sunday.

The announcement reflects the group's confidence in the current health of the global economy and the oil market's stability.

OPEC+ members are set to reconvene on October 5 to discuss future strategies and market assessments, ensuring that their production decisions align with the evolving economic landscape.