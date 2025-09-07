Left Menu

Veerashaiva-Lingayat Community Calls for Accurate Representation in Upcoming Karnataka Survey

The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha has urged community members to specify 'Veerashaiva-Lingayat' in the upcoming Karnataka social and educational survey. This initiative, backed by notable leaders, aims to clarify the community's status and aid in formulating welfare programs. They stress the importance of accurate data for future policy developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:58 IST
Veerashaiva-Lingayat Community Calls for Accurate Representation in Upcoming Karnataka Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha is rallying its community members to participate in the forthcoming social and educational survey across Karnataka. They urge members to select 'Veerashaiva-Lingayat' in the 'others' category for religion starting September 22.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, also the Mahasabha's vice-president, emphasized this movement in a recent assembly. Khandre clarified that the survey is unrelated to caste certificate issuance, underscoring the need for honest self-identification to gather accurate demographic data.

The survey's objective is to provide insights into the community's educational and socio-economic standings. Mahasabha President Shankar Mahadev Bidari highlighted the necessity to distinguish the caste as a separate entity in future surveys and to ensure those in backward categories receive appropriate support.

TRENDING

1
England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

 Global
2
England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

 United Kingdom
3
Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

 Global
4
Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025