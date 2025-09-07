Veerashaiva-Lingayat Community Calls for Accurate Representation in Upcoming Karnataka Survey

The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha is rallying its community members to participate in the forthcoming social and educational survey across Karnataka. They urge members to select 'Veerashaiva-Lingayat' in the 'others' category for religion starting September 22.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, also the Mahasabha's vice-president, emphasized this movement in a recent assembly. Khandre clarified that the survey is unrelated to caste certificate issuance, underscoring the need for honest self-identification to gather accurate demographic data.

The survey's objective is to provide insights into the community's educational and socio-economic standings. Mahasabha President Shankar Mahadev Bidari highlighted the necessity to distinguish the caste as a separate entity in future surveys and to ensure those in backward categories receive appropriate support.