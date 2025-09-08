Emaar Misr to Lead $18.5 Billion Red Sea Tourism Development

In a landmark agreement, Emaar Misr for Development, a significant player in Egypt's real estate market, has teamed up with partners from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to embark on a large-scale tourism development project on the Egyptian Red Sea coast. This venture is projected to draw a staggering 900 billion Egyptian pounds ($18.58 billion) in investments.

The announcement was made during a high-profile event in Cairo, featuring senior officials from Emaar Misr, Sky Tower for Real Estate Development, and Golden Coast, a subsidiary of Saudi City's City Stars. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly was also in attendance, underlining the project's significance.

Named Marassi Red Sea, the project is poised to generate $100-$200 million in annual revenue from tourism. This endeavor is part of Egypt's broader strategy to attract substantial investments to stabilize its economy, which has been hit hard by a persistent financial crisis and ongoing conflict in the Gaza region.