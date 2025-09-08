Left Menu

Court Summons DCP Over Investigation Gaps in Attempted Murder Case

In a significant development, the Rohini court has called for the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Police due to observed lapses in an ongoing attempted murder case investigation. Key elements such as the original medico-legal certificate remain unfiled, and crucial suspects have not yet been apprehended.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rohini Principal District and Sessions Judge, Nisha Sahay Saxena, has mandated the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West District) in court for explanations in a high-profile attempted murder case. This directive follows the revelation of significant discrepancies in the investigation process.

Although the charge sheet was submitted on May 4, 2025, it failed to include the original medico-legal certificate (MLC) of the injured party. Additionally, it omits any reference to co-accused Sujal, alleged to have been the shooter, who has yet to be captured.

Advocate Ravi Drall, representing accused Ankit, criticized the investigation's integrity, citing Sujal's absence from justice and underscoring the pre-existing hostility between Sujal and the complainant. He contended that Ankit was wrongfully implicated and emphasized that CCTV footage might offer crucial insights into the incident that allegedly occurred on February 3, 2025.

