Court Summons DCP Over Investigation Gaps in Attempted Murder Case

The Rohini Principal District and Sessions Judge, Nisha Sahay Saxena, has mandated the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West District) in court for explanations in a high-profile attempted murder case. This directive follows the revelation of significant discrepancies in the investigation process.

Although the charge sheet was submitted on May 4, 2025, it failed to include the original medico-legal certificate (MLC) of the injured party. Additionally, it omits any reference to co-accused Sujal, alleged to have been the shooter, who has yet to be captured.

Advocate Ravi Drall, representing accused Ankit, criticized the investigation's integrity, citing Sujal's absence from justice and underscoring the pre-existing hostility between Sujal and the complainant. He contended that Ankit was wrongfully implicated and emphasized that CCTV footage might offer crucial insights into the incident that allegedly occurred on February 3, 2025.

