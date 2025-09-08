Celebrating Bhupen Hazarika: A Musical Tribute along the Brahmaputra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on Monday, recognizing his significant contributions to Indian music and culture. In a heartfelt message, Modi described Hazarika's impact on Assam's global cultural recognition as unforgettable.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, launched 'Bistirna Parore: A Musical Voyage from Sadiya to Dhubri.' This initiative celebrates Dr. Hazarika's birth centenary by traveling the Brahmaputra River, showcasing music and community spirit.

The event kicked off at Bogibeel, Dibrugarh, featuring art and quiz competitions, group dances, and video tributes from renowned musicians like Sunita Bhuyan Khound and Anup Jalota. This journey reflects Assam's cultural diversity and Hazarika's universal messages of unity and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)