Sebi Adjusts Settlement Schedules Amid Holiday Reshuffle

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) revised the settlement schedules for cash, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing mechanism segments due to settlement holidays on September 5 and September 8, 2025. Clearing corporations and stock exchanges will now execute settlements for multiple trade days on specific subsequent dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:08 IST
In response to the recent declaration of settlement holidays, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced revised schedules for settling trades across cash, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM) segments. With September 5 and 8 marked as settlement holidays, the move affects how these trades will be processed.

The revised settlement process, finalized in coordination with stock exchanges and clearing corporations, means that trades typically settled within a T+1 cycle will now be accumulated. For instance, transactions from September 4 through 8 will be settled on September 9 and 10, 2025. This adjustment follows the Maharashtra government's switch of the Eid-e-Milad public holiday to September 8, resulting in multiple holidays.

While stock markets remain open on settlement holidays, investors should note that depositories like NSDL and CDSL will be closed, affecting share deliveries. The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd (MCXCCL) has also adapted its schedule due to changes in bank holiday dates impacting trade settlements.

