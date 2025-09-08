Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Sector

Russia's defense ministry announced an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, specifically targeting a thermal power facility in the Kyiv region, according to reports from Interfax and Ukraine's energy ministry. This development marks a continued pattern of targeting crucial energy infrastructure amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:52 IST
On Monday, Russia's defense ministry confirmed that its military forces struck at Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to reports by the Interfax news agency.

The attack specifically targeted a thermal power generation facility in the Kyiv region, as indicated by sources from Ukraine's energy ministry.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of escalating tensions, where crucial energy infrastructures are frequently caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

