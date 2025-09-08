Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Sector
Russia's defense ministry announced an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, specifically targeting a thermal power facility in the Kyiv region, according to reports from Interfax and Ukraine's energy ministry. This development marks a continued pattern of targeting crucial energy infrastructure amid ongoing conflicts.
On Monday, Russia's defense ministry confirmed that its military forces struck at Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to reports by the Interfax news agency.
The attack specifically targeted a thermal power generation facility in the Kyiv region, as indicated by sources from Ukraine's energy ministry.
This incident is part of a broader pattern of escalating tensions, where crucial energy infrastructures are frequently caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
