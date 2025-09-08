Left Menu

Ohio's Pharma Regulation Shake-Up: Impact on Telehealth and Compounding Industry

Ohio plans to limit the batch sizes of drug-compounding pharmacies, potentially affecting telehealth firms like Hims & Hers. This regulation aims to ensure patient-specific compounding, countering mass production. However, industry experts warn it could elevate contamination risks. The rule is set to align with national safety standards by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:33 IST
Ohio's Pharma Regulation Shake-Up: Impact on Telehealth and Compounding Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ohio is implementing new regulations aimed at curtailing the operations of large drug-compounding pharmacies within the state. The new rule will limit the batch sizes to 250 units, affecting the production of weight-loss drugs and potentially impacting telehealth companies like Hims & Hers, which depends on Ohio pharmacies for its services.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy's regulation seeks to ensure that compounding practices are tailored to individual patients rather than allowing mass production mimicking that of traditional manufacturers. The move aligns with national safety standards designed to minimize potential risks, including infectious outbreaks.

Despite support from major pharmaceutical companies Novo and Eli Lilly, the regulation has faced criticism from the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding. The group argues that these limitations could inadvertently increase contamination risks, citing concerns about repeated clean room entries during production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tree-Cutting Approval Accelerates Barapullah Phase 3 Flyover Completion

Tree-Cutting Approval Accelerates Barapullah Phase 3 Flyover Completion

 India
2
High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

 India
3
Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

 India
4
Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

 Trinidad and Tobago

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025