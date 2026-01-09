Left Menu

EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

The European Commission is considering designating WhatsApp as a "very large platform" under the Digital Services Act. This potential recategorization aims to hold WhatsApp more accountable for illegal and harmful content, following a spike in user numbers. The decision may increase the platform's legal responsibilities.

The European Commission is evaluating the possibility of reclassifying Meta's WhatsApp messaging service, aiming to make the platform more accountable for managing illegal and harmful content, according to a spokesperson.

The move would categorize WhatsApp as a "very large platform," which entails increased legal obligations to address such content, following its user base surpassing the Digital Services Act threshold in February 2025.

Spokesperson Thomas Regnier stated that the Commission is actively considering this designation and did not rule out future actions in this regard.

