Nation Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary with Year-Long Tributes

The year-long centenary celebrations for the esteemed Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika started on Monday, marked by a ceremonial event in the nation's capital. The Government of Assam has organized various tributes to honor the legendary singer's legacy both within Assam and across India.

In New Delhi, a tribute event at Assam House was graced by dignitaries including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Pabitra Margherita. Sonowal commended Hazarika for his significant contributions in bringing Assam's music to a global audience, underlining his lasting impact on both the state and the nation.

The celebrations will continue throughout the year, with a major event planned in Guwahati featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is set to release a commemorative coin honoring Hazarika, with over 1,000 artists performing some of the maestro's timeless songs, symbolizing his enduring influence on Indian music and culture.