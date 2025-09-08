Left Menu

Nation Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary with Year-Long Tributes

The birth centenary celebrations for iconic singer Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika commenced with events across Assam and India, including floral tributes and musical performances. Dignitaries honored Hazarika's contributions to music and culture. Prime Minister Modi will attend festivities in Guwahati, releasing a commemorative coin in the legendary artist's honor.

Birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika observed in Delhi (Images: DIPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The year-long centenary celebrations for the esteemed Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika started on Monday, marked by a ceremonial event in the nation's capital. The Government of Assam has organized various tributes to honor the legendary singer's legacy both within Assam and across India.

In New Delhi, a tribute event at Assam House was graced by dignitaries including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Pabitra Margherita. Sonowal commended Hazarika for his significant contributions in bringing Assam's music to a global audience, underlining his lasting impact on both the state and the nation.

The celebrations will continue throughout the year, with a major event planned in Guwahati featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is set to release a commemorative coin honoring Hazarika, with over 1,000 artists performing some of the maestro's timeless songs, symbolizing his enduring influence on Indian music and culture.

