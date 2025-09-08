PM Modi to Survey Flood-Affected Regions in Himachal and Punjab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on September 9 to review the flood-affected regions. He will conduct aerial surveys and meet with officials and victims, focusing on relief and rehabilitation. The Leader of Opposition expressed concern over the long recovery process.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the flood-stricken states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on September 9. His visit aims to assess the extent of damage caused by recent monsoon-induced disasters and provide direct oversight on relief and rehabilitation efforts.
At approximately 1:30 PM, Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, where he will engage in a high-level meeting with state officials. His agenda includes an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas followed by meetings with affected residents and relief teams such as the NDRF and SDRF.
Later, Modi will conduct an aerial inspection in Punjab, reaching Gurdaspur around 4:15 PM. The visit includes another review meeting with senior officials to evaluate on-ground conditions and ongoing relief operations. This proactive approach highlights the government's commitment to supporting the affected regions.
