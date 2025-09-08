Left Menu

PM Modi to Survey Flood-Affected Regions in Himachal and Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on September 9 to review the flood-affected regions. He will conduct aerial surveys and meet with officials and victims, focusing on relief and rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:08 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the flood-stricken states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on September 9. His visit aims to assess the extent of damage caused by recent monsoon-induced disasters and provide direct oversight on relief and rehabilitation efforts.

At approximately 1:30 PM, Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, where he will engage in a high-level meeting with state officials. His agenda includes an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas followed by meetings with affected residents and relief teams such as the NDRF and SDRF.

Later, Modi will conduct an aerial inspection in Punjab, reaching Gurdaspur around 4:15 PM. The visit includes another review meeting with senior officials to evaluate on-ground conditions and ongoing relief operations. This proactive approach highlights the government's commitment to supporting the affected regions.

