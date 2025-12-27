Uttar Pradesh's Cold Wave Relief Efforts: Comprehensive Strategies Unveiled

The state of Uttar Pradesh is grappling with a harsh cold wave and dense fog, prompting the government to implement a series of relief measures aimed at assisting its citizens.

Efforts include the establishment of 1,247 night shelters, the distribution of over a million blankets, and the lighting of bonfires. So far, 9,949 individuals have utilized these shelters. Authorities are instructed to ensure these facilities are equipped with cleanliness, hot water, security, and proper lighting.

The state's use of technology is noteworthy, with 33.27 crore alert SMS messages distributed via the Sachet app and portal to minimize fog-related accidents. Collaboration with departments like UPIDA and NHAI ensures continuous communication and safety measures.

