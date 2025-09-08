Court Extends Custody for Attack Accused in Delhi CM Case

The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of Rajesh Khimji and his associate, Tehseen Syed, by 14 days in relation to the Delhi CM attack case. The accused, appearing through video conferencing, will remain in custody until September 22.

To represent the Delhi Police, Advocate Pradeep Rana has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor. The arrests followed an alleged attack on the Chief Minister at her Jan Sunvai held at her Civil Lines residence, with Rajesh Khimji hailing from Rajkot, Gujarat.

Further investigation led to the arrest of his friend, Tehseen Syed. The duo was initially remanded to judicial custody following interrogation. A case has been lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station, and on August 21, Khimji had been remanded to five days' custody before a duty magistrate at his residence.