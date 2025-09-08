Left Menu

Court Extends Custody for Attack Accused in Delhi CM Case

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has extended the judicial custody of Rajesh Khimji and Tehseen Syed for 14 days. Accused of attacking Delhi's CM, the duo was produced via video conferencing. Advocate Pradeep Rana represents the police. The initial arrest followed an attack at the CM's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST
Court Extends Custody for Attack Accused in Delhi CM Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of Rajesh Khimji and his associate, Tehseen Syed, by 14 days in relation to the Delhi CM attack case. The accused, appearing through video conferencing, will remain in custody until September 22.

To represent the Delhi Police, Advocate Pradeep Rana has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor. The arrests followed an alleged attack on the Chief Minister at her Jan Sunvai held at her Civil Lines residence, with Rajesh Khimji hailing from Rajkot, Gujarat.

Further investigation led to the arrest of his friend, Tehseen Syed. The duo was initially remanded to judicial custody following interrogation. A case has been lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station, and on August 21, Khimji had been remanded to five days' custody before a duty magistrate at his residence.

TRENDING

1
Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

 India
2
Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

 India
3
Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

 India
4
CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025