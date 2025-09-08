Gujarat Applauds Next-Gen GST Reforms: A New Era for Business Growth

Gujarat's industrial sector has greeted the Centre's newly unveiled Next-Gen GST reforms with enthusiasm, praising the measures as pivotal for streamlining business operations and propelling industrial advancement.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput, various state industry bodies extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for this initiative. The reforms are heralded as both positive and inspirational, promising to ease business logistics and foster a conducive commercial atmosphere.

The modifications, which rationalize GST rates into two main slabs—5% for essential goods and 18% for most services—are anticipated to double the momentum of industrial growth across India, with expectations soaring high in Gujarat. Exemptions on specific categories like health, life insurance, and education underline the nuanced application of these reforms, designed not merely for revenue, but for sustainable economic vitality.