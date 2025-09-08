Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Full Literacy

In a landmark achievement, Himachal Pradesh has officially been declared a fully literate state. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a celebratory event, which saw attendance from Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, and other dignitaries. CM Sukhu remarked on the state's progress from a 7% literacy rate at the time of independence to full literacy today.

While celebrating the achievement, CM Sukhu also leveled criticism at the previous BJP government, blaming them for the decline in public education standards despite available resources. He promised significant reforms in the next five years to improve educational standards and reduce the pressure on teachers, while also addressing the contentious "higher pay rider" issue.

Looking ahead, CM Sukhu discussed the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state, where the focus will be on a special request for a disaster relief package and regulatory changes for development on forest land. The event also highlighted plans for enhancing digital, financial, and legal literacy in the state as it moves forward from this historic milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)