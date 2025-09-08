Left Menu

Russian Giants Eye China's Panda Bonds Amid Western Market Lockout

Top Russian companies like Rosatom and Gazprom are considering issuing yuan-denominated 'panda' bonds to access Chinese capital markets, as Western financial gateways remain shut due to geopolitical tensions. China is easing its bond market access to Russian energy firms, highlighting deepening Sino-Russian economic ties amid ongoing Ukraine conflict fallout.

08-09-2025
Top Russian corporations, including nuclear giant Rosatom and energy behemoth Gazprom, are exploring the issuance of yuan-denominated 'panda' bonds. This move comes as Western financial markets remain inaccessible following Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Reports indicate that China is willing to reopen its bond market to significant Russian energy entities. This development was underscored by the recent discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who emphasized their 'no limits' partnership.

While Chinese ratings agencies have assigned high credit ratings to Russian firms, enabling potential debt issuance in China, approvals from Chinese regulators remain a hurdle. Additionally, prospective buyers must consider the ramifications of possible U.S. and European secondary sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

