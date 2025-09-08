Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to former CM Vijay Rupani and other deceased leaders, alongside victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, at the seventh session of the 15th Legislative Assembly. The session opened with condolence remarks, recognizing significant contributions and offering prayers for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:48 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel pays tribute to former CM Late Vijay Rupani (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on the inaugural day of the seventh session of the 15th Legislative Assembly, solemnly paid tribute to late Vijay Rupani, the state's former Chief Minister, and other departed leaders. The session was marked by expressions of condolence for the victims of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.

Chief Minister Patel acknowledged the substantial contributions of late Vijay Rupani and others, praising their service and commitment to the state's development. He also extended heartfelt tributes to the victims of the plane crash, referring to the deceased legislators as 'global public representatives' and praying for their eternal peace.

Other notable figures, including Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, state cabinet ministers, and legislative members from both the ruling and opposition parties, participated in the tributes. The session observed two minutes of silence to honor the memory of all deceased leaders and plane crash victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

