Financial Frontiers: A Decade of Strategic Growth

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority announced it had addressed over 5,000 complaints by July 2025. Each case has either had its initial hearing or been scheduled for one.

On another front, Artha Bharat Investment Managers aim to boost their assets under management to $3 billion by the end of this decade, marking a significant milestone in shifting their special situations fund's domicile to GIFT City from Mauritius.

In a push to support small businesses, SIDBI has inaugurated a new office in Dadar, Mumbai. Additionally, The Wealth Company's Mutual Fund has launched a new flexi cap fund, promising diversified investments across varying market capitalizations.

