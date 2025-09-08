Left Menu

Infosys Weighs Major Share Buyback Proposal

Infosys, India's second-largest IT firm, will consider a proposal for an equity share buyback on September 11, 2025. Details are scarce at this point, with the outcome to be announced post-meeting. Previously, Infosys conducted a Rs 9,300 crore buyback in 2022 at Rs 1,850 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:48 IST
Infosys Weighs Major Share Buyback Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, announced on Monday that its board will review a proposal to buy back equity shares on September 11, 2025. The BSE filing did not disclose further details regarding the plan.

The company released a regulatory statement confirming that the Board of Directors will evaluate a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares during a meeting scheduled in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

The Bengaluru-based giant had previously launched a share buyback scheme of Rs 9,300 crore in 2022, setting the maximum price at Rs 1,850 per equity share. The outcomes of the upcoming board meeting will be shared with stock exchanges once it concludes on September 11, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma

Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma

 United Arab Emirates
2
Mizoram Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amid Development Milestones

Mizoram Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amid Development Milestones

 India
3
IFC's Landmark Funding Boosts Visakhapatnam Sanitation Infrastructure

IFC's Landmark Funding Boosts Visakhapatnam Sanitation Infrastructure

 India
4
Mystery Surrounds Death of Ugandan Woman in Gurugram

Mystery Surrounds Death of Ugandan Woman in Gurugram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025