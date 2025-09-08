Infosys Weighs Major Share Buyback Proposal

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, announced on Monday that its board will review a proposal to buy back equity shares on September 11, 2025. The BSE filing did not disclose further details regarding the plan.

The company released a regulatory statement confirming that the Board of Directors will evaluate a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares during a meeting scheduled in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

The Bengaluru-based giant had previously launched a share buyback scheme of Rs 9,300 crore in 2022, setting the maximum price at Rs 1,850 per equity share. The outcomes of the upcoming board meeting will be shared with stock exchanges once it concludes on September 11, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)