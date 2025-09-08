Left Menu

Global Markets React to Political Shifts and Economic Indicators

Global stock indices rose while the dollar fell broadly on Monday amidst political uncertainty in multiple countries including Japan, France, and Argentina. Japan's Prime Minister resigned, and Argentina's ruling party faced an election defeat. Meanwhile, weaker U.S. labor data suggested a potential Fed rate cut, influencing market dynamics.

As global markets opened on Monday, stock indices climbed as the dollar weakened generally, though it gained strength against the yen. Political turbulence in nations such as Japan, France, and Argentina drove these changes. In Buenos Aires, the Argentine peso plummeted following a significant election defeat for President Javier Milei's party, hitting record lows.

Japan faced its own upheaval as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation created a power vacuum in the world's fourth-largest economy, impacting the yen. Meanwhile, France awaited a crucial confidence vote for its fourth prime minister in less than two years, amplifying existing economic concerns.

In parallel, the U.S. economy hinted at a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut on the heels of disappointing labor data, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down. Market optimism paired with a weaker dollar raised returns in foreign stock indices, observers noted.

