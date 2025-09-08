India to Lead at 28th Universal Postal Congress with Groundbreaking UPI-UPU Integration

Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, representing India's Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, will spearhead India's delegation at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai. This event marks a pivotal moment for India, which is advocating innovation, financial inclusion, and worldwide collaboration within the postal sector.

The highlight of this gathering is the anticipated inauguration of the UPI-UPU Integration project. This initiative, driven by India's Department of Posts alongside NPCI International Payments Limited and the Universal Postal Union, aims to revolutionize cross-border remittances to India. By integrating India's Unified Payments Interface with the UPU Interconnection Platform, it promises enhanced security, efficiency, and affordability in money transfers for the Indian diaspora, aiding millions of families and promoting economic growth.

In his keynote speech, Scindia is set to outline India's vision for a modern, trustworthy, and inclusive postal system. He will emphasize the role of technology in improving postal services and promoting global financial inclusion. Additionally, the Congress will see India's candidacy for key Universal Postal Union councils. The event promises robust engagement with 192 country representatives, fostering potential partnerships and promoting innovative postal sector solutions.