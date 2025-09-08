Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar

Punjab Police apprehended notorious smuggler Soni Singh and four others in Amritsar, seizing 8.1 kg of heroin. The cartel operated from Pakistan, using drones for delivery. Authorities uncovered the use of hotels for storing contraband. Further investigations to unravel the network are underway, with more arrests anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:29 IST
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on narcotics in Amritsar, Punjab Police have dismantled a major heroin smuggling network with connections to Pakistan. Authorities arrested infamous drug smuggler Soni Singh alias Soni, along with four associates, recovering 8.1 kg of heroin, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

The operation revealed that the syndicate utilized drones for delivering vast quantities of heroin from across the border. Preliminary inquiries indicated the cartel employed hotels as staging points for further distribution. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the broader network, including handlers, supply routes, and financial channels linked to the operation.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, detailed the execution of the bust, which involved the arrest of Soni Singh on the city's outskirts, along with 150 grams of heroin and drug related currency. Soni, previously jailed for his drug activities, had purportedly distributed over 30 kg of drone-delivered heroin. The arrest of his cohort Gursewak Singh, found with 8.037 kg of heroin, marked a further success, while investigations continue with more arrests expected.

TRENDING

1
Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

 Global
2
Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

 India
3
Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

 Global
4
Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025