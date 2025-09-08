Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar

In a significant crackdown on narcotics in Amritsar, Punjab Police have dismantled a major heroin smuggling network with connections to Pakistan. Authorities arrested infamous drug smuggler Soni Singh alias Soni, along with four associates, recovering 8.1 kg of heroin, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

The operation revealed that the syndicate utilized drones for delivering vast quantities of heroin from across the border. Preliminary inquiries indicated the cartel employed hotels as staging points for further distribution. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the broader network, including handlers, supply routes, and financial channels linked to the operation.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, detailed the execution of the bust, which involved the arrest of Soni Singh on the city's outskirts, along with 150 grams of heroin and drug related currency. Soni, previously jailed for his drug activities, had purportedly distributed over 30 kg of drone-delivered heroin. The arrest of his cohort Gursewak Singh, found with 8.037 kg of heroin, marked a further success, while investigations continue with more arrests expected.