Tragedy Strikes: Train Collision Claims Lives in Mexico

In a devastating incident northwest of Mexico City, a freight train collided with a double-decker bus, killing at least 10 people and injuring 61, according to local officials.

The State of Mexico's attorney general's office reported that the deceased include seven women and three men, in a tragedy that has sparked a thorough investigation.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the collision while offering support to those affected by the heartbreaking accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)