Assam's Ambitious Milestone: 10 Lakh Litres of Milk Daily

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Assam's goal to produce 10 lakh litres of milk daily. Inspired by Verghese Kurien, the father of the white revolution, Sarma pays tribute on Kurien's death anniversary, acknowledging his visionary guidance in revolutionizing the state's dairy industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that Assam is striving to achieve a production of 10 lakh litres of milk per day. This ambitious target reflects the state's commitment to bolstering its dairy sector.

The announcement coincided with the death anniversary of Verghese Kurien, the pioneering dairy engineer who spearheaded the white revolution in India. Recalling Kurien's enormous contributions, Sarma described him as a guiding force for Assam's dairy aspirations.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma paid homage to Kurien, expressing that his vision continues to inspire Assam's efforts in enhancing milk production to meet this new milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

