Assam's Ambitious Milestone: 10 Lakh Litres of Milk Daily

In a major announcement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that Assam is striving to achieve a production of 10 lakh litres of milk per day. This ambitious target reflects the state's commitment to bolstering its dairy sector.

The announcement coincided with the death anniversary of Verghese Kurien, the pioneering dairy engineer who spearheaded the white revolution in India. Recalling Kurien's enormous contributions, Sarma described him as a guiding force for Assam's dairy aspirations.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma paid homage to Kurien, expressing that his vision continues to inspire Assam's efforts in enhancing milk production to meet this new milestone.

