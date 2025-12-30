Left Menu

Veterinary Care Boosts Gujarat's Dairy Industry

Over 2,200 veterinary doctors serve more than 18,000 villages in Gujarat, supporting livestock health and enhancing milk production. Government initiatives, in collaboration with GCMMF’s Amul brand, ensure quality through timely veterinary support. Export efforts are bolstered by adherence to FSSAI standards and support from APEDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:19 IST
More than 2,200 veterinary doctors are currently providing essential services in over 18,000 villages across Gujarat, supporting local cattle rearers with accessible medical help, officials reported Tuesday. The state's strategy guarantees a government veterinary hospital for every 10 villages, promoting livestock health and benefiting local dairy farmers.

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets its products under the Amul brand, sources milk from these cattle rearers. The veterinary support ensures high-quality standards, benefiting both the suppliers and Amul, thanks to consistent government-backed initiatives.

Gujarat's Animal Husbandry Department has steadily delivered rural veterinary services since 1962. Senior veterinarian Dr. Sandeep Patel emphasized the benefits to Amul's members from continuous government efforts. GCMMF's Managing Director, Jayen Mehta, highlighted the strong collaboration between the state and central governments aimed at enhancing dairy quality and productivity, supported by structured rural networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

