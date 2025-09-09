Merger Fever Lifts Shares Amid French Political Uncertainty

On Tuesday, European shares exhibited resilience as a wave of mergers buoyed investor sentiment despite political upheaval in France, sparked by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's removal in a no-confidence vote.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index posted a modest increase of 0.1%, with basic resources leading the sectoral gains. France's CAC 40 index registered a slight increase in early trading, although the political uncertainty loomed as President Emmanuel Macron faced the daunting task of appointing France's fifth prime minister in less than two years.

Investor reactions to recent developments were muted, as Bayrou's downfall was anticipated. However, the focus was on major mergers, with Anglo American's shares surging following a $50 billion agreement with Teck Resources to form Anglo Teck Plc. In Italy, Monte dei Paschi di Siena's shares rose after positive data on its acquisition goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)