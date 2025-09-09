Left Menu

Japan's Energy Storage Surge: Tapping Into Battery Opportunities Amid Challenges

Japan is experiencing a surge in investments in its burgeoning electricity storage market, driven by rising power demand and energy security concerns. However, proposed government changes to decarbonised capacity auctions may challenge the sector’s growth by limiting returns and favoring existing power generation sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:39 IST
Japan's Energy Storage Surge: Tapping Into Battery Opportunities Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The pipeline of investments pouring into Japan's electricity storage market is swelling as the country confronts increasing power demands. With the majority of its electricity sourced from imported fossil fuels, Japan is striving for energy security through renewables, but grid limitations have fueled battery energy storage systems' popularity.

Investments totaling at least $2.6 billion in battery storage projects have been announced since December 2023. Notable contributions include Hulic's $677 million and Sumitomo's $1.3 billion investments, aimed at combating frequent power curtailments especially in regions like Tohoku and Kyushu. Analysts project battery storage capacity could reach 4 GW, necessitating substantial investment as Japan trails other nations in grid-connected BESS.

Despite these investments, planned adjustments to long-term decarbonised capacity auctions could deter battery storage projects by limiting future revenue guarantees and increasing operational requirements. While such changes may seem aimed at integrating renewables, critics argue they may instead sustain old power infrastructures, potentially hampering Japan's renewable energy progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

 India
2
India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

 India
3
India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

 United Arab Emirates
4
China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025