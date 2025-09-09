Jio and Allianz Unveil Joint Reinsurance Venture in India

In a strategic move to expand into the reinsurance sector, Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and German insurance giant Allianz have launched a joint venture known as Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd (AJRL). The company, officially incorporated on September 8, 2025, plans to leverage the capabilities of both partners to dominate the burgeoning Indian market.

The initial investment for AJRL stands at Rs 2.50 lakh, with each entity holding a 50 percent stake. The company aims to combine JFSL's local expertise and digital infrastructure with Allianz's extensive global reinsurance and underwriting proficiency.

This venture follows Allianz's separation from Bajaj Finserv and promises to utilize its 25-year experience in the Indian market. Through Allianz's existing portfolios and global framework, AJRL is set to enhance its offerings in risk management, pricing, and portfolio optimization, reflecting both companies' commitment to maximizing synergies.

