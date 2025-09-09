Himachal Unites for Disaster Relief: PWD Flags Off Aid Vehicles

In a significant move to aid disaster recovery in Himachal Pradesh, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh flagged off 35 vehicles on Tuesday, signaling an immediate response to the state's widespread monsoon damage. The initiative, costing approximately ₹3.5 crore, aims to bolster road restoration and rescue operations across the region.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Shimla, Singh expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ensuing visit would consolidate support for relief efforts. 'Today marks an important step in our ongoing recovery, despite the heavy heart of losing two PWD operators in the line of duty,' stated Singh, vowing support for the bereaved families.

The newly procured vehicles are strategically allocated to remote subdivisions, enhancing the department's operational capabilities where limited transport options hindered previous efforts. Singh further disclosed plans to extend the fleet to 70 vehicles. Concurrent meetings with PWD officials stress the urgent restoration of blocked roads, prioritizing regions pivotal for local agriculture.

During the recent review, officials noted that 1,220 roads remained obstructed. Strategies, including the deployment of machinery and personnel on key highways, are in force, specifically targeting isolated areas crucial for apple farming.

Minister Singh's initiative dovetails with a broader appeal for cooperative federalism in disaster management, emphasizing unity between state and central efforts. He anticipates Prime Minister Modi's intervention with special support for affected districts, citing the Prime Minister's personal affinity for the state as a potential catalyst for bipartisan cooperation.

Alongside these recovery endeavors, Singh addressed the protest initiated by Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar, advocating for equitable compensation related to the national highway project. Singh reiterated the commitment to champion the cause with relevant authorities, underscoring the constitutional imperative to heed the electorate's concerns.