Urgent Financial Aid Sought for Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

In a fervent appeal for support, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday called for substantial financial assistance from the central government to help the flood-ravaged states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Tewari described the current flooding in Punjab as the most severe since 1988 and emphasized the urgency of financial backing for these border regions to rebuild their communities.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari expressed the widespread destruction suffered by Punjab, noting the extensive damage to both public and private infrastructure. "There has been a significant loss of human lives and livestock, with anecdotal reports suggesting many animals may have been swept away, some even crossing into Pakistan," Tewari remarked. He continued by highlighting similar challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh due to extreme weather events.

Reiterating the pressing need for support, Tewari stressed that empathy alone would not suffice for these states. "What Punjab and Himachal Pradesh require is solid, sustained financial support to effectively rebuild lives and livelihoods," he stated. In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon has claimed over 370 lives since June 20, with massive damages reported to public infrastructure, agriculture, and horticulture, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Similarly, Punjab's flood situation has escalated, with the death toll rising to 51, as reported by the state's Department of Information and Public Relations. The heavy monsoon rains have caused rivers to overflow, inundating multiple districts and necessitating large-scale relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday to assess the flood-related situation firsthand. His itinerary includes an aerial survey of the flood-affected and landslide-prone areas in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

