Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

Amid escalating Gen Z protests in Nepal, which have already claimed 19 lives, security along the Indo-Nepal border has been tightened. Protesters, citing government corruption and social media bans, continue to clash with authorities, targeting political figures' residences as tensions rise in Kathmandu and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:11 IST
In response to the ongoing violent protests by Gen Z demonstrators in Nepal, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters announced on Tuesday that security measures along the Indo-Nepal border have been intensified, as per a release from the Chief Minister's Office. Pithoragarh Police, alongside SSB personnel, are conducting frequent patrols and search operations along the Kali River and adjacent sensitive regions within border jurisdictions.

Nepal saw a significant political shift as Prime Minister KP Oli resigned on Tuesday amidst continued unrest for a second consecutive day. Local media confirmed the resignation from Oli's office, following the earlier resignation of four ministers. The protests, led by the country's youth, have resulted in the deaths of at least 19 demonstrators and injuries to hundreds in and around Kathmandu, primarily driven by grievances over government corruption and a social media ban imposed on Monday.

The violence escalated with demonstrators storming the Singha Durbar government complex through its western gate, as reported by The Himalayan Times. This breach highlights the growing intensity of the protests, which have already prompted curfews in strategic capital areas after Monday's deadly confrontations. In protest, demonstrators have set fire to several government buildings, including Prime Minister Oli's residence, demanding accountability for the casualties and alleged graft.

