Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Strategic UAE Visit: Bridging Educational Ties

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is visiting UAE to strengthen education collaboration. The two-day trip includes inaugurating academic programs, engaging with leaders, and participating in key educational events. Pradhan aims to fortify bilateral educational partnerships and foster innovation, benefiting students and youths of both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:01 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, is set to embark on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates from September 10-11. The Ministry of Education has highlighted the visit's aim to bolster bilateral cooperation in the education sector, enhance academic excellence, and explore novel collaborative avenues for students and youths from both countries.

Pradhan's itinerary includes high-level engagements with UAE leaders and key stakeholders from both Indian and UAE educational institutions. One of the pivotal engagements scheduled for September 10 is a meeting with H.E. Sara Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). Additionally, Pradhan is poised to inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre at the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus, a notable milestone as it's the first foreign center of its kind. He will also launch PhD and B.Tech programs during the visit, interacting with students and faculty members.

The agenda also involves a visit to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and participation in the first anniversary of Symbiosis University, Dubai Campus. On September 11, Pradhan will attend the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad's Dubai Campus alongside H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar. Alongside his UAE counterpart, he will discuss ongoing educational collaborations and partake in a Round Table Conference with Indian higher education institutions in the UAE. Additional events include a tree plantation drive at the Consulate, interactions with CBSE school principals, and the launch of Atal Tinkering Labs in Indian schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

