Anglo American, a top London-listed miner, and Canada's Teck Resources have unveiled a monumental merger, marking the biggest mining sector M&A deal in more than ten years. The agreement, as highlighted by Maximo Pacheco, chairman of Chile's state-run copper producer Codelco, combines assets of "extraordinary value."

Maximo Pacheco emphasized the global strategic significance of this move for Chile, noting the nation's consolidated leadership in the copper industry. The future operational benefits expected from the merger of adjacent mines, Quebrada Blanca and Collahuasi, further underscore the deal's impact.

Having been partners in the Quebrada Blanca and Anglo American Sur projects, Teck and Anglo American's merger is a testament to the prominent cooperation reshaping the Chilean mining landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)