India-U.S. Trade Tensions Escalate Amid High Tariffs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that India's diplomatic teams are actively engaging with the US following the imposition of a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods.

The hefty import duty, effective since August 27, is challenging for India's export sectors, especially those focusing on shrimp, textiles, leather, and footwear.

Sitharaman mentioned during the NDTV Profit GST Conclave 2025 that India remains open to trade negotiations, underscoring the importance of continuing dialogue despite the current strain in India-US trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)