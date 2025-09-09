Left Menu

India-U.S. Trade Tensions Escalate Amid High Tariffs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed ongoing diplomatic engagements with the US to address the steep 50% import duty imposed on Indian goods. The tariff impacts vital export sectors like shrimp and textiles. Despite strained trade relations, dialogues for a bilateral agreement continue.

Updated: 09-09-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that India's diplomatic teams are actively engaging with the US following the imposition of a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods.

The hefty import duty, effective since August 27, is challenging for India's export sectors, especially those focusing on shrimp, textiles, leather, and footwear.

Sitharaman mentioned during the NDTV Profit GST Conclave 2025 that India remains open to trade negotiations, underscoring the importance of continuing dialogue despite the current strain in India-US trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

