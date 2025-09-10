Left Menu

Make America Healthy Again: Tackling Childhood Illness through Lifestyle Changes

The U.S. government's 'Make America Healthy Again' Commission seeks to combat chronic illnesses among children by adjusting school diets and limiting food and drug marketing. Led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the report emphasizes nutrition and lifestyle changes over regulatory reforms, sparking diverse reactions from industry and health groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government's 'Make America Healthy Again' Commission issued its latest report Tuesday, addressing chronic illnesses among American children. The recommendations focus on changing school diets and restricting marketing of unhealthy foods and medications, aiming for a shift from regulatory to lifestyle adjustments.

Led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the commission highlights issues like childhood obesity and ADHD, linking them to processed foods and over-prescription of drugs and vaccines. Proposals include offering full-fat milk in schools and investigating medication safety, yet stop short of suggesting agrochemical regulatory changes.

The report has ignited mixed reactions, with some health advocates criticizing its lack of scientific grounding. Meanwhile, industry groups praised the focus on nutritional changes and the EPA's commitment to reviewing pesticide processes for timely farmer access, despite environmental groups seeking stricter pesticide regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

